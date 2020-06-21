Saturday 06/20/2020 Evening Forecast: Summer arrives with Iso. Rain chances and a cold front.

Saturday June 21st 2020

Tonight: As we close out on the 14 hours and 17 minutes of sunlight on the longest day of the year here is what we can expect for tonight. Mostly cloudy with winds from the southeast between 5-10 mph. Holding on to a 40% chance of showers before 1 am.

Tomorrow [FATHER’S DAY]: Expect mostly sunny conditions with a 10% chance of rain for counties in the west and southwest. A beautiful sunny day, however we will see humidity and wind speeds increase. So if you will be firing up the grill please be cautious and remember never put out a grease fire with water. Temperatures will be in the upper 90’s with heat index around 101. Breezy south winds from 5-15 mph all possible.

Future Discussion: A very warm Monday, put temperatures will begin to cool off after the front to the upper 80’s. Below normal but I will take it. Rain chances increase following the passage of the cold front.