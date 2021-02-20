Saturday Afternoon Forecast: Sunny & Breezy Tomorrow With A Cold Front on the Side.

Saturday, February 20th, 2021

Tonight: Thankfully a much warmer night is expected for the Big Country tonight with lows approaching the mid-40’s. Gusty south winds will range from 15-20 mph gusting to 35 mph at times. Mostly clear conditions to close out the 3rd and long week of this month.

Tomorrow: Another warm day is to be expected with most areas seeing temperatures in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s. (thanks to a warm front) Then, a cold front will quickly follow allowing for the temperatures to descend through the afternoon. Mostly sunny conditions are expected with winds from the south-southwest ranging 15-20 mph gusting to 30 mph at times while switching over from the north as the cold front pushes south. Overnight low’s will be in the lower 30’s, so a light freeze is expected. Don’t worry nothing like last time.

Future Discussion: Following the front, an area of high pressure or “Big Bubble No Trouble” will move in quickly following the cold front meaning, windy conditions with temperatures increasing through the week into the upper 60’s. . That is before a cold front arrives once again, on Wednesday dropping temperatures into the upper 50’s and upper 40’s by Thursday before rebounding once again.