Saturday Afternoon Forecast: Temperatures warming up with rain chances increasing through Wednesday.

Saturday February 8th, 2020

Tonight: Tonight a chance of fog and even some drizzle with overnight lows in the low 50’s. Clouds increasing overnight with breezy south winds ranging 5-15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph.

Tomorrow: Tomorrow we will see maximum temperatures around the low 70’s. Fog conditions should remain until 9 am and then becoming partly sunny by mid-day. A cold front will make its way into the big country during the overnight hours into Monday. still keeping those winds a bit breezy out of the south around 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Overnight lows in the mid 30’s keeping a 10% of showers mainly following the passage of that cold front.

Future Discussions: What a way to end the first official week of February. We had almost all four seasons this week alone, warm temperatures with breezy winds, cold fronts, snow, sleet and even rain. Showers will remain in the big country starting Monday and ending around the afternoon hours into Wednesday, with Tuesday being a bit interesting with precipitation type heading to the northwestern parts of the big country. Still to early to buy in, so we will continue to monitor these conditions as models update. Thursday mostly sunny with highs in the 50’s with a warm up heading into this valentine’s day weekend.