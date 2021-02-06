Saturday Evening Forecast: A B-E-A-utiful Couple of Days Before a Strong Cold Front.

Saturday, February 6th, 2021

Tonight: Good afternoon Big Country and the Heartland, a nice and slightly mild day across the region. A bit on the windy side, nevertheless a nice spring-like day. Overnight expect to see seasonal temperatures around 35 degrees. Winds will shift from the north to the south with the incoming warm front, ranging 5-15 mph. Mostly Clear conditions as we close out the first week of the month.

SUPERBOWL SUNDAY: Well, here’s to hoping the Chiefs pull out another Super Bowl win. Afternoon highs will reach the lower 70’s with a few areas in the upper 60’s. A much warmer day is expected however, winds will be the main issue. From the south-southwest ranging between 15-20 gusting to 30 mph at times. So for those outside tailgating, make sure to hold you plate steady. Overnight lows will be around the upper 40’s about 13 degrees warmer than the average overnight low (35).

Future Discussion: If you loved Monday than you will love Tuesday, plenty of changes are ahead in the forecast including a strong mass of Arctic air from the north bringing in cooler weather. With winds moving back to the south we can expect more moisture from this system, potentially giving us a few more chances for some type of precipitation in the region. As of right now, it is too early to tell if and what we will see, especially with a few models in disagreement over what we are expecting to see this weekend. I’ll have a better picture as the models update. We, your storm team will keep you updated on the latest information.