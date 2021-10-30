KTAB Your Weather Authority
Saturday evening forecast: a buy one get one cold front to bring tricks and treats to the big country

KRBC Weather

Meteorologist Susana Harbert

Saturday, October 30th, 2021

Tonight: Clear conditions expected across the big country with winds from the south between 5-10 mph. Overnight lows will be in the mix of the lower 50’s.

Tomorrow: Happy Halloween! Sunny with a cold front moving in early limiting the afternoon highs to the upper 70’s. Winds will shift from the south to the northeast between 5-10 mph. Overnight expect to see some lingering cloud cover with possible fog into Monday with overnight lows dropping into the upper 40’s.

Future Discussion: Another cold front arrives Tuesday bringing with it more rain chances for the big country, Wednesday will be when a majority of the rain is expected. To early to put a range on how much we’ll see but temperatures can be expected in the mix of the 50’s by the end of the week. With a cold night expected Thursday, so grab the blankets!

