Saturday Evening Forecast: A Cold Front Moves Through Tomorrow AM.

Saturday February 27th, 2021

Tonight: As more cloud cover moves in we are seeing the temperatures drop just slightly today into the overnight hours. A warm, humid night is expected before the cold front moves into the early hours on Sunday. Temperatures are expected between the upper 40’s and lower 50’s. Winds will be from the south between 10-15 mph.

Tomorrow: As the cold front pushes south across the region expect to see a few showers ahead and along of the cold front. Severe chances for our southeastern counties are a 1/5 marginal risk. With our biggest threat being strong winds and a 5% chance of hail (up to 1″ in diameter). High’s will get into the upper 50’s and possibly lower 60’s. Winds will push out of the west-northwest around 5-20 mph gusting to 30 mph at times.

Future Discussion: As we move into Monday expect a more scattered activity for the region with up to 50% of the area seeing some kind of rain shower/ t-storm. The start of meteorological spring will start off cold and moist. Breezy winds will continue into the week with a temperature spike by Wednesday with cloud cover dissipating allowing for temperatures to get into the lower 70’s.