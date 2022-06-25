Saturday, June 25th, 2022

Tonight: Clear skies with southeasterly winds between 5-15 mph are in store for the big country tonight. Overnight lows will once again fall into the mid 70’s for a mild and humid night.

Tomorrow: HAPPY COLD FRONT DAY! A cold front will spark up a few rain chances across the big country, nothing drought-busting or widespread but we will have on and off again rain chances through Tuesday with afternoon highs into the upper 90’s and overnight lows falling into the upper 60’s.

Future Discussion: Below normal temperatures thanks to the cold front! Next week temperatures are expected to stay below the century mark! So get a break from the heat while you can!