Saturday evening forecast: a cold night is in store for the big country

Saturday, April 17th, 2021

Tonight: as the rain begins dissipate across the big country expect clearing skies with overnight lows dropping into the upper 30’s and lower 40’s with some areas seeing the potential for frost. Winds will continue from the north around 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: As we get ready for the last day of the weekend, it will be a cold start the day so make sure to grab the jacket on the way out the door. Through the afternoon hours we’ll see temperatures climb into the mid 60’s. Overnight low’s will continue to be cooler than normal around the mid 40’s only a few degrees warmer than Saturday. Winds will switch from the west-northwest to the north-northeast around 5-10 mph.

Future Discussion: The fourth week of the month quickly approaches with temperatures topping out in the upper 60’s before a (dry) cold front moves through early on Tuesday. Where high’s are only expected to reach the upper 50’s. Then, a warming trend is on the rise with temperatures around the upper 60’s and even mid 70’s before yet another cold front arrives Saturday. Rain chances will pick back up Thursday -Saturday.