Saturday, March 12th, 2021

Tonight: Temperatures will fall into a light freeze around 28°-32° so remember to protect the 4 P’s alongside setting those clocks ahead one hour before going to bed tonight as we spring forward during the overnight hours into Sunday. Mostly clear tonight with winds from the south between 10-15 mph.

Tomorrow: A warm, mostly sunny and dry day will lead to a fire weather concern starting around noon, so remember that outdoor burning will be discouraged. Afternoon highs will move into the mid 60’s with overnight lows into the mid 40’s. Winds will be from the south-southwest moving towards the south around 15-25 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Future Discussion: Monday for π day be aware of some isolated and spotty activity along a cold front through the afternoon. However, temperatures will rebound back into the 70’s even 80’s by Wednesday before another cold front arrives by Thursday.