Saturday Evening Forecast: A Couple of Cold Fronts to call Texas Their Home, Giving the Big Country Some Much Needed Rain.

Saturday, August 29th, 2020

Tonight: Today is the 15 year anniversary of Hurricane Katrina which doesn’t come any easier now than back in 2005. Especially after Cat. 4 Hurricane made landfall in Cameron, LA at 1 AM on Thursday morning with winds around of 150 mph. As for the big country, tonight overnight temperatures will be in the mid-upper 70’s. Winds will be primarily out of the southeast ranging anywhere from 5-10 mph. With a few areas seeing some isolated showers overnight.

Tomorrow: Another sunny day for the big country, enjoy the sunny day as the next couple of days promise to bring rain, something I’m sure we won’t mind seeing as areas are experiencing severe to moderate drought condition Expect Cloud cover to increase through the day with afternoon highs in the low triple digits and overnight lows in the low 70’s with possible upper 60’s. Winds will be out of the south around 10-15 mph gusting between 25-30 mph.

Future Discussion: We’ll be keeping an eye on those rain chances as we look forward to the many cold fronts that will have the cooler weather and greater rain chances call Texas their home for the next couple of days. Rainfall could be anywhere from 0.25″ to 2″+ accumulated within the next five days. Stay tuned-in tomorrow to find out that timing.