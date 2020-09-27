Saturday Evening Forecast: A Final September Cold Front.

September 26th, 2020

Tonight: Overnight conditions will be clear with southerly winds ranging around 10-15 mph. Overnight low’s aren’t expected to drop much, mainly into the upper 60’s. Above normal temperatures are expect for the next 24 hours before a cold front approaches.

Tomorrow: Afternoon high’s will climb into the upper 90’s even some possible triple digits for the big country. Before Sunday come to a close we’ll see a Canadian cold front swing into Texas dropping the overnight lows into the 50’s and even a few 40’s by Tuesday. Winds will be out of the north ranging 20-30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Future Discussion: After the cold front moves through by late Sunday night expect temperatures to cool into the 70’s. then quickly rise into the 80’s by Wednesday. Today (Monday), mainly overnight will be the best chance to see some precipitation form. It will be mainly isolated ahead of the front with windy conditions to follow. With a secondary cold front expected by Friday.