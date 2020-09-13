Saturday Evening Forecast: A Second Cold Front, What That Means for the Big Country.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 12TH, 2020

Tonight: Expect partly cloudy conditions with an increase in patchy fog possible as the overnight hours continue into Monday, as humid conditions and calm winds can cause fog to develop. Remember to not use the high beams as the light scatters more easily making it harder to see. Overnight lows drop to the mid 60’s.

Tomorrow: A cold front will move through the area by early Sunday morning meaning temperatures will stay in the mid to lower 80’s with northeasterly winds ranging 5-10 mph will provide a cooler breeze. This front could bring with it a few scattered rain chances. Overnight temperatures will drop into the low 60’s. another below average night ahead.

Future Discussion: As the cold front pushes through better rain chances will present themselves as our next weather-maker arrives. Meaning rain chances will be best during the day and dissipate throughout the evening hours. Expect afternoon high’s to be in the mid to upper 80’s and overnight low’s to stay in the 60’s. Rain chances are slightly higher by the back half of the week.