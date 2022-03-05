Saturday, March 5th, 2022

Tonight: Hope you have been enjoying the warmer weather across the big country these past few days. Cloud covering increases overnight with overnight lows into the mid 50’s. Winds from the west-southwest towards the south ranging from 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Depending on the timing of that cold front, we could see temperatures into the lower 70’s. Mostly cloudy to start the day for your commute to church or some grocery shopping, perhaps brunch or some self care. Overnight lows due to the front dropping into the upper 30’s. Winds will be from the south switching to the west around 15-20 mph.

Future Discussion: Most of the showers will move out of the area of Sunday night with cloud cover (high clouds) remaining over parts of the big country. Temperatures will fall into the mid 50’s rebounding back into the 60’s and 70’s by next weekend. However, we are expecting another front. Stay tuned!