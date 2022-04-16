Saturday, April 16th, 2022

Tonight: Clouds will be clearing overnight as temperatures drop into the mid 40’s to lower 50’s across the region with another humid night in the big country. Winds will be rather light between 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow: Happy Easter! Plenty of cloud cover with a seasonal morning with humid conditions with winds from the north-northeast switching to the west around 5-15 mph. Afternoon highs will be into the mid 80’s through the evening hours.

Future Discussion: Mostly sunny for the start of the workweek with seasonal temperatures due to a cold front on Monday with rain chances moving into the forecast come Tuesday. Rather breezy between Tuesday to Friday. A dry-line will increase fire weather potential by mid-week, so remember to do your part for the big country.