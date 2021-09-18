KTAB Your Weather Authority
Saturday evening forecast: a warm goodbye to summer with a cold front to welcome fall

Meteorologist Susana Harbert

Saturday, September 18th, 2021

Tonight: Overnight low expected to dip into the upper 60’s with winds from the east-northeast shifting towards the south around 5-10 mph. With the west Texas fair and rodeo coming to an end it will be a perfect way to close off this Saturday night.

Tomorrow: Sunday expect almost a copy and paste like day across the big country. Drier air will allow for a rise in temperatures heading into Monday. Afternoon high expected to top out in the mid 60’s with a bit more cloud cover across the region. Overnight lows will fall into the low 70’s with winds from the south becoming east at 5-10 mph.

Future Discussion: Temperatures will reach a maximum near the triple digits for a hot start to the workweek. Overnight lows will be in the range of the upper 50’s-lower 70’s. A cold front will arrive Monday night, this will bring cooler temperatures, lower dewpoints with slim chances for rain across the area as temperatures reach a maximum in the low to mid 80’s.

