Saturday Evening Forecast: As we close out the holiday weekend, a chilly start to November awaits.

Saturday, October 31st, 2020

Halloween Night: Happy Halloween Big Country! I hope you are enjoying the evening hours as we approach the end of October and if you listen closely you could almost here a popular Mariah C. song thawing out. Overnight expect southerly winds ranging 5-10 mph. A rare “blue” moon will appear on this holiday and in 2020 fashion, daylight savings time ends tomorrow morning. Maybe we can flip the switch and return to normal. Overnight temperatures will drop into the mid. 40’s.A chilly hallows night indeed.

November First: More sleep! I could certainly get on board with that. Unfortunately for us that means as soon as we clock out, we’ll be seeing the sunset. On the plus side, you can enjoy that West Texas sunset even more now. Tomorrow a weak cold front will move through allowing the temperatures to only climb to the lower 60’s. With chilly overnight temperatures in the upper 30’s alongside breezy northerly winds.

Future Discussion: As we move through the week we can expect a mostly sunny week, as you head out to vote on Tuesday conditions will look B-E-A-utiful. Afternoon highs will begin to rise into the low 70’s. Feeling seasonal indeed, almost summer-like by Wednesday, before introducing more cloud cover into Thursday. Overnight lows stay in the 50’s.