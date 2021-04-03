Saturday evening forecast: Cloudy and seasonal for Easter Sunday

Saturday, April 3rd, 2021

Tonight: As we continue with holy week and good Saturday, overnight we will see the cloud cover stick around into Easter Sunday. Expect the temperatures to drop into the mid 50’s. In where we are expecting another above warm, above normal night. Winds will continue from the south between 5-15 mph allowing for an increase in moisture into the region. A few (10%) isolated rain chances will continue into Sunday morning.

Easter Sunday: Easter rolls around and we can expect another warm-like day with afternoon high’s reaching the upper 60’s to lower 70’s. That will all depend on the cloud cover and where it lingers. Otherwise expect around seasonal temperatures in time for the Easter egg hunt. Winds will continue out of the south between 5-15 mph. With overnight lows continuing into the mid 50’s.

Future Discussion: As for the week ahead, we will be expecting a temperature increase into next week. Temperatures will be flirting with the 90’s heading into the first full week of April. Winds will continue out of the south between 10-20 gusting to 35 mph at times on Monday and Tuesday. With a cold front moving into the region by Wednesday. Keeping the temperatures back in the seasonal range by Thursday with another warm weekend ahead. Unfortunately, not a lot of precipitation chances in the forecast either.