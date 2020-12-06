Saturday Evening Forecast: Cloudy Day with Rain Chances for a Few Continuing Tonight.

Saturday, December 05, 2020

Tonight: It’s feeling a lot like winter here in the big country but it’s not hanging around for long. Tonight will feel like a seasonal day across portions of the big country. More so, those whose reside on the western extremes. Rain showers are light and will continue through the area with dry air at the surface it is possible to see some mist/light drizzle. Temperatures will fall to the mid 60’s with winds from the west-northwest around 5-10 mph. Holding on to a 20% chance of showers in the area.

Tomorrow: It’s Sunday in the big country and with skies clearing we can expect temperatures to be a tad bit warmer today than yesterday reaching the upper 50’s. Winds will continue through flowing from the north-northwest around 5-10 mph. Overnight lows will dip down into the lower 30’s.

Future Discussion: Temperatures are expected to increase over the next couple of days with conditions cooling off a bit by the back half of the week. A cold front will arrive by the Friday allowing for some brief rain chances, however, weather models are picking up on some activity in the coming week. Stay tuned.