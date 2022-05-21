Saturday, May 21st, 2022

Tonight: Tonight thanks to a much needed cold front temperatures will be below normal into the mid 50’s with cloud cover increasing through the overnight hours. Winds will continue blowing from the northeast between 15-20 mph.

Tomorrow: Afternoon highs even cooler Sunday with more cloud cover and scattered showers thanks to yesterday’s cold front. Afternoon highs will reach the mid 70’s with overnight lows dropping into the low 60’s.

Future Discussion: Heading into next workweek, perhaps skip out on the car wash, enjoy the week with cooler temperatures but don’t forget your umbrella! Rain chances continue to appear more and more likely!