Saturday evening forecast: continuing on & off again showers for the big country

Saturday, May 22nd, 2021

Tonight: After a pleasant and sunny Friday, mostly cloudy conditions are expected with intermittent rain showers throughout the night. Winds will continue from the south-southeast between 10-15 mph with dewpoints continuing in the 60’s keeping the air humid. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 60’s.

Tomorrow: Sunday holds on to mostly cloudy conditions with the influx of humid air continuing from the gulf. Winds will arrive from the south-southeast between 10-15 mph. Afternoon highs will top out in the upper 70’s with overnight lows in the mid 60’s.

Future Discussion: Following next week rain chances although slim will continue through the week with the exception of Wednesday. Temperatures will climb into the upper 80’s with overnight lows in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s. With a total lunar eclipse and super moon (flower moon) visible Wednesday.