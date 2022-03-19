Saturday, March 19th, 2022

Tonight: A warm spring-eve day coming to a close following the devastating fires across the big country. Partly cloudy tonight with overnight lows dropping into the upper 40’s as winds continue blowing from the south-southeast around 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow: RED FLAG WARNING [12PM-9PM] In effect for the big country, so make sure you are staying fire aware as we will be under critical fire weather concerns. This, as firefighter continue to battle the Eastland complex fires out east. Winds will ramp back up from the south-southeast around 15-25 mph gusting to 25 mph. Afternoon high will reach the upper 70’s with overnight lows into the mid 50’s. 20% chance of scattered showers through the overnight hours.

Future Discussion: GRAB THE UMBRELLA Monday! You’ll need it as an area of low pressure and cold front move closer into the lone star state with a marginal chance to see some severe weather the further east you go. Here in the big country, our main concerns at this time are heavy rain, gusty winds and lightning. Luckily just some much needed rainfall in the area.