Saturday Evening Forecast: D-Day Remembrance, Stagg, ISS, Tornadoes and much more as we close out the first week of June.

June 06, 2020 (D-DAY REMEMBRANCE)

Tonight: Overnight lows in the lower 70’s. Clear viewing conditions for the ISS. Strawberry moon still very much visible outside. Winds coming from the SE around 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Enjoy these temperatures before a not so cold; cold front approaches the big country. Temperatures will be in the upper 90’s with some areas could see triple digits.

Future Discussion: A cold front (no precipitation) is expected to occur on Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will however stay in the upper 90’s with some gusty winds out ahead of it, good news is that it will push the humidity out of the way.