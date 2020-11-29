Saturday Evening Forecast: Decent Rain in the Forecast Along with Plenty of Sweater Weather.

Saturday, November 28th, 2020

Tonight: Patchy fog will begin to develop overnight with mostly cloudy conditions. Winds will be light around 5 mph from the northwest. Overnight lows are expected to be in the upper 30’s so prepare for colder days ahead.

Tomorrow: Patchy fog to begin the day but will burn off by the afternoon hours giving way to partly sunny conditions. Afternoon high’s are expected to be in the lower 50’s and drop to below freezing. Make sure to protect your 3 P’s Pets, Plants, Pipes as well. Winds will continue from the north-northwest around 5-15 mph.

Future Discussion: Sweater weather is expected to continue in the big country with temperatures ranging in the 60’s-50’s with overnight lows near or below freezing. Take action to protect your sensitive plants. Wrap pipes and leave faucets to drip. Bring pets indoors. A cold front will be expected to move across the region Wednesday morning. Then, by Friday we can expect a few rain chances back in the forecast.