Saturday Evening Forecast: Drizzle and Fog Tonight with Severe Storms Possible Tomorrow.

Saturday, January 23rd, 2021

Tonight: DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT. Overnight expect to see temperatures warm up more than usual due to a warm front that will move in from the south towards the north. Dense fog with temperatures in the lower 50’s and possible upper 40’s. Winds will be from the south between 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT + MARGINAL SEVERE WEATHER RISK. Following the warm front expect FOG to be the main key player through the morning limiting visibility across the region. Take your time and remember to use your low light beams. Then, a cold front will move through the region late in the evening moving from west to east. Expect strong southeasterly winds ranging 5-15 mph. Marginal severe weather is expected, our main concern at this time is hail, lightning and gusty winds. A tornado threat is very low but not ruled out. Stay connected with us through the BCH to GO mobile app. High’s will be in the mid-60’s with overnight lows a bit cooler tonight around the mid-40’s.

Future Discussion: COLD FRONTS & WARM FRONTS CREATE INSTABILITY. Following the cold front expect to see sunny conditions before another cold front moves in on Wednesday. Cooling temperatures into the 50’s. Throughout this time we should expect to see some improvement in the drought monitor heading into next week.