Saturday Evening Forecast: Elevated Fire Risk with Breezy Southwesterly Winds as a Cold Front Nears The Big Country.

Saturday, November 14th, 2020

Tonight: As we say farewell to the breezy summer-like day that is today. Here are a couple things to note tonight. Expect a wind shift (ranging 10-15mph) from the west gradually towards the north following the cold front. Overnight temps will fall to the lower 40’s, so grab the extra blanket tonight.

Tomorrow: Following the cold front expect a decent day of sweater weather in the big country. Northerly winds ranging 5-10 mph before shifting towards the south-southeast during the afternoon. Cool, dry air will follow behind the front, as well as an area of high pressure clearing away any cloud cover. Afternoon high will climb to the mid-60’s with an overnight low in the lower 40’s.

Future Discussion: Monday will be a bright and shiny start to the second half of the month. Plenty of sunshine as an area of high pressure or “Big Bubble, No Trouble” comes marching through. Meaning, that temperatures will increase, winds will decrease, dewpoints will be in the upper 20’s. Windy conditions are anticipated by mid-week due to a low from the north moving towards the southeast.