Saturday, February 26th, 2022

Tonight: Expect the gulf moisture to retreat allowing for clear skies overnight. Depending on how fast we see that cloud cover leave the big country, that could start the radiational cooling sooner/later than anticipated with some frost being possible. Overnight lows will fall into the low 20’s with winds shifting from the north-northeast towards the northwest at about 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny skies to start off your Sunday morning with wind chills around 15°-25° with afternoon highs topping out into the mid 50’s, still a bit below average. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 20’s with winds from the northwest towards the south-southwest between 5-10 mph.

Future Discussion: After a cool weekend, an area of high pressure will dominate our weather pattern. We will experience spring like temperatures as we move into meteorological spring. Afternoon highs will range into the 70’s before our winds shift back from the south, returning the humidity and breezy winds before our next cold front arrives by next weekend with slim rain chances by Friday afternoon.