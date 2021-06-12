Saturday Evening Forecast: Humidity is finally decreasing across the big country

Saturday, June 12th, 2021

Tonight: Another above normal night, temperature wise with overnight lows holding on into the lower 70’s. Winds will continue from the southeast around 10-15 mph. Humidity level look to be lower then they have been for the past couple of days so here is your reminder to stay hydrated my friends.

Tomorrow: Temperatures continue into the upper 90’s with humidity continuing across the region, the good thing is that we are expecting a bit of a break over the next couple of days as the humidity drops and temperatures remain consistent. Holding on to a 20% of rain showers along the weak surface front. Our main concerns with that system will be strong winds and occasional lightning. Overnight lows will fall to near seasonal into the low 70’s.

Future Discussion: Temperatures will remain in the mid 90’s with feels like temperatures around the century mark. Winds will return back towards the southeast as that frontal boundary pushes out towards the southeast. More sunshine is in the forecast with winds picking up a bit on Wednesday as we continue with dry and warm conditions into the holiday weekend. (Father’s Day)