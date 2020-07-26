Saturday Evening Forecast: Hurricane Hanna Makes Landfall in Padre Island, Texas.

Saturday, July 25th, 2020

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a few areas seeing the lingering rain showers moving towards the north thanks to hurricane Hanna. Overnight lows will stay in the lower 70’s. winds will be moderate from the south-southeast around 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow: Another Copy and paste day with a few areas for isolated rain showers due to the outer rain bands of hurricane Hanna. Afternoon highs will be in the lower 90’s with rain chances until Tuesday.

Future Discussion: Cooler temperatures arrive by Tuesday as a not so cold “cold front” moves in leaving us the last of the rain chances for this week. So enjoy the sunny conditions while they last and enjoy the rain for the lucky few of you who will get to see it. Temperatures will stay in the lower 90’s and overnight lows in the lower 70’s.