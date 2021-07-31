Saturday evening forecast: Incoming cold front will bring rain and fall weather to the big country

Saturday, July 31st, 2021

Tonight: a slightly warm and humid night expected for portions of the big country. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 70’s. winds will be out of the south-southeast around 5-10 mph with mostly clear conditions.

Tomorrow: INCOMING COLD FRONT! Expect cooler temperatures with the cold front arriving before noon along with some showers bringing heavy rainfall, gusty winds and dangerous lightning. Afternoon high’s are expected to top out in the low 90’s with overnight low’s descending into the low 70’s.

Future Discussion: Following the cold front we can expect a SECOND COLD FRONT to arrive Monday morning potentially dropping those temperatures into the mid to upper 80’s. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 60’s for a cooler than normal night. Expect on and off rain chances expect for Tuesday. Temperatures in the low 90’s upper 80’s. With a warming trend heading into next weekend.