Saturday Evening Forecast: July 18th 2020, Starting a Cooling Trend with Plenty of Sunshine.

JULY 18TH, 2020

Tonight: Temperatures will stay in the mid-to upper 70’s. Clear overnight conditions with winds from the south-southeast around 10 mph with winds gusting around 20 mph.

Tomorrow: Temperatures will be under the century mark but will be in the upper 90’s so expect to see warm conditions throughout areas of the big country. Sunny skies with areas to the North like Knox City potentially seeing triple digits. Overnight lows will be in the lower 70’s with winds from the south around 5-10 mph. Make your own Thermometer for today’s Wake-Up Wx Weekend.

Future Discussion: A “cooling” trend has arrived to the big country. Keeping those temperatures looking a bit seasonal. Wind will be generally light keeping those afternoon high’s in the mid to upper 90’s.