Saturday evening forecast: look away, temperatures are warming up for the holiday weekend

Saturday, December 18th, 2021

Tonight: Clouds will be decreasing through the night with partly cloudy conditions. Winds will remain a bit breezy from the north-northeast at about 15-20 mph. Thus keeping overnight lows into the upper 20’s lower 30’s.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny conditions to close out the last weekend before Christmas. Temperatures following the morning cold front have brought cooler weather, very seasonal so grab the sweater and enjoy them at least through Wednesday. Overnight lows will still be around freezing so remember to protect the 3 P’s. Pets, plants, pipes and as a bonus people! Check in on those without heat during this cold stretch of days.

Future Discussion: Temperatures following Wednesday will be on a little bit of a warming trend, with afternoon highs into the upper 70’s, low 80’s by the back half of the week with HOT temperatures expected for Christmas day into the 90’s!