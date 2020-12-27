Saturday Evening Forecast: Mild and Windy Weather Weekend.

Saturday December 26th, 2020

Tonight: as we close out the last weekend of the month expect winds to decrease into tonight then ramp right back up overnight as an approaching cold front arrives Sunday morning. Overnight temperatures will fall into the mid 40’s just a tad warmer than usual. Winds will continue from the south around 10-20 mph gusting to 30mph at times. Elevated fire danger is present so make sure to limit outdoor burning where allowed. [Make sure your county is not under a Burn Ban].

Tomorrow: Winds will continue from the south/southwest ranging 10-20 mph. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 60’s so it will be a warm, spring-like day out here in the Big Country. As for the overnight temperatures those will start to fall into a more seasonal trend. Following the winter solstice last week we can expect to see more hours in the daylight up until March.

Future Discussion: Another cold front is expected to arrive and bring along with it some much needed gifts for the big country. You herd that right! RAIN, in the forecast. Following Monday expect more cloud cover with temperatures dropping around 10degrees. However, not for too long as another cold front is anticipated to arrive by Tuesday bring along a more decent [70%] rain chance. Accumulations expected are between 1/4″-1/2″. Then clearing out by the back half of the week with temperatures into the 50’s.