Saturday Evening Forecast: Rain Chances are in Store for the Big Country.

Saturday, November 21st, 2020

Tonight: As we close out the third week of the month much like yesterday we are expecting an above average night. With temperatures descending into the lower 50’s. Winds will continue out of the southeast around 5 mph with mostly cloudy conditions throughout the night.

Tomorrow: Cloudy and cooler conditions are expected across the big country as a cold front is expected to move through the area. Afternoon highs are expected to be in the upper 50’s. Meaning that it won’t get that much warmer throughout the day from last night. Rain chances will continue follow the cold front changing the wind direction from that of easterly flow to a more north-northeast flow. With overnight lows in the mid-upper 40’s.

Future Discussion: Monday is showing a promise of strong wind . So for those of you who don’t like a drastic change or have allergies. Well this forecast is not the ONE fore you. Temperatures will rebound by Tuesday with breezy southerly winds. Temperatures will climb into the upper 70’s and once again fall Wednesday behind a cold front. Warming once again by Thursday (Thanksgiving) with Black Friday showing signs of a possible thunderstorm with highs in the upper 60’s.