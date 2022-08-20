Saturday, August 20th, 2022

Tonight: Isolated showers will continue to fizzle out leaving behind mostly cloudy skies across the big country with overnight lows falling into the mid 70’s with southerly winds from the east-southeast between 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Through the overnight hours we can expect a cold front to move across the region leaving behind cooler temperatures than normal with afternoon highs in the upper 80’s with overnight lows into the lower 70’s. On and off again rain chances about 50% with rain accumulation expected to be around 3/4″ of an inch.

Future Discussion: Don’t forget to grab the umbrella, a few areas could be anticipating totals near 3″ for the next work week. Which, with existing drought we could see a few areas see flash flooding across the region.