Saturday evening forecast: rain chances continue into memorial day

Saturday, May 29th, 2021

Tonight: Enjoy the sunny and warm conditions through today because cloud cover and scattered to light rain showers move in tomorrow. Overnight low temperatures will fall to the mid 60’s with partly cloudy conditions and southeasterly winds ranging 10-15 mph.

Tomorrow: Clouds move into the big country during the early morning hours with some scattered rain showers across the eastern Big Country into the noon hour. Now, afternoon temperatures will max out into the upper 70’s. Breezy winds from the south-southeast ranging 10-15mph gusting to 25 mph. Rain chances will be at 60% with 1/2″-3/4″ of rainfall accumulation possible.

Future Discussion: Memorial day early will start with some severe potential into Monday morning so if you do happen to be going off to work or perhaps driving you’ll want to pack an umbrella/rain coat and take precautions. Remember turn around, don’t drown. Overall expect cooler than average maximum temperatures into the upper 70’s and lower 80’s into the first week of June.