Saturday evening forecast: rain chances ending overnight with seasonal temperatures ahead

Saturday, May 1st, 2021

Tonight: Rain showers will; come to an end nearing the midnight hours into Sunday with mostly cloudy conditions expected tonight. Winds will shift from the east towards the south varying around 5 mph. Overnight lows will be near seasonal at 58.

Tomorrow: As the cloud cover diminishes across our region we will see those temperatures climb into the mid-upper 80’s. With winds from the south-southwest ranging 5-15 mph, injecting humid air back into our area. Overnight lows will be above normal into the lower 60’s.

Future Discussion: This is the last month before we move into summer and you already know what that means,.. those 90 degree days and triple digits will soon creep back into our forecast. A s for the week ahead, we have a cold front arriving late Monday dropping the temperatures from the 80’s to the 70’s. Windy days will follow Tuesday through the weekend with a break on Wednesday with slower wind speeds. A few isolated rain chances will remain but most of the activity will stay well to the north and east of the big country. Meaning we have a mostly dry week ahead.