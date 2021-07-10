Saturday evening forecast: Rain chances hold on as warmer temperatures and Saharan dust arrive

Saturday, July 10th, 2021

Tonight: Some chance for scattered strong to severe weather tonight, with our main concerns being lightning, heavy rain and strong winds (mainly to the north of the I-20). Overnight lows will fall into the low 70’s with winds from the south ranging around 10-15 mph.

Tomorrow: Strong to Severe storm chances continue across the big country with our main concerns being for the counties towards the southeast with the main risks being strong winds, large hail and dangerous lightning. Remember if you hear thunder roar, it is time to head indoors. Temperatures will top out in the low 90’s before a weak cold front arrives cooling temperatures into the 70’s through the evening. Overnight lows will top out in the low 70’s. Wind will shift towards the west-northwest Sunday afternoon.

Future Discussion: Following the front expect conditions to still be slightly humid, sticky if you will. Afternoon high’s will stay in the low 90’s with feels like temperatures into the upper 90’s. Breezy winds are anticipated by Wednesday across the region with rain chances cutting off by Monday.