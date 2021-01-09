Saturday Evening Forecast: Rain Transitioning Over To Snow Heading Into Tomorrow.

Saturday, January 09th, 2021

Tonight: A hairline away from a freezing cold night, however thanks to that strong cold front we can expect those temperatures to drop into the freezing range in the lower 30’s. Winds will be out of the east around 5-10 mph, with potential snow accumulation <1/2″.

Tomorrow: As the cold front moves through the lone star state we can expect to see some of that rain transition over into snow. Heading into the overnight hours into Sunday we can expect to see a mix of snow flurries possible across the area as a heavier band moves in during the early hours of your Sunday morning. By mid-day we can expect to see more accumulation developing and by the evening hours we can expect to see that system move to the southeast leaving behind overcast skies and snow on the ground to remain in place. Overnight lows will be the mid-20’s. Winds will continue out of the north-northeast around 5-10 mph.

Future Discussion: As the system clears out of the big country. Fog will move take it’s place limiting visibility in the big country overnight into Monday. As the skies clear giving way to warmer temperatures in the lower 40’s and even upper 30’s. Expect some of the snow cover to melt . Unfortunately, with temperatures still into the mid-20’s most of the melted snow will refreeze. So roads could still experience some slick/slippery conditions. As of Monday, expect a steady warm pressure into the back half of the week.