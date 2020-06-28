Saturday Evening Forecast: Rain,Temperatures and Wind Speed all increasing in this forecast, plus don’t miss the election day voting forecast.

June 27th, 2020

Tonight: The Saharan dust has arrived to the big country, allowing for some unhealthy air to persist in the region. Overnight lows will be in the mid 70’s, with winds coming from the southeast around 15-20 with gusts around 30 mph.

Tomorrow: Expect afternoon high’s to be in the low 90’s, hazy conditions once again all due to the Saharan Air Layer. Mostly sunny with a few showers to the south of the I-20 corridor. Expect the possibility of a few heavy downpours; (non-severe). Rainfall amounts of about 1/4″ with localized larger amounts possible.

Future Discussion: Come Monday triple digit heat returns to the big country. Temperatures will stay in the upper 90’s with a third of the week seeing temperatures at or above 100. Which could bring the total to 8 in Taylor county of 100+ degree days. Winds staying breezy until a lower level disturbance brings a brief “cool down” (upper 90’s)