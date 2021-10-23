KTAB Your Weather Authority
Saturday evening forecast: record breaking heat to close out the third week of October with severe weather to follow

KRBC Weather

Meteorologist Susana Harbert

Saturday, October 23rd, 2021

Tonight: expect a rather warm night with partly cloudy conditions and temperatures falling into the upper 60’s. Winds will continue from the south around 15-20 mph.

Tomorrow: Another warm possibly record breaking temperatures into the upper 80’s possibly lower 90’s with winds from the southwest around 15-20 mph. Overnight lows will fall into the mid 50’s due to a dry-line moving into the region.

Future Discussion: As for the week ahead expect a very weak cold front into Monday that will drop our temperatures in the key city by one degree. Winds will weaken a bit before rebounding Tuesday with an incoming late cold front, rain chances and severe weather. This stronger front will bring our seasonal temperatures back (mid 70’s).

