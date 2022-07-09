Saturday July 9th, 2022

Tonight: Scattered showers now coming to an end across the big country, overnight lows tonight are expected to drop into the upper 70’s with winds from the east around 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Afternoon highs will manage to reach temperatures into the triple digits once again with overnight lows falling into the mid 70’s with a heat advisory to accompany those temperatures through 8 pm. Stay hydrated friends!

Future Discussion: Temperatures will remain into the triple digits with a possible excessive heat warning issued for portions of the big country to start the work week. A mid-week “cold” front plans to drop the temperatures into the upper 90’s with one small (20%) rain chance on Wednesday.