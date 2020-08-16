Saturday Evening Forecast: Severe Storms & A PyroCB Tornado.

Saturday , August 12th 2020

Tonight: Overnight lows will dip into the upper 70’s with easterly winds ranging 5-10 mph. Expect another warm, above average night with sunrise at 7:04 am. A few isolated showers are possible, some with the potential of becoming severe. Stay weather aware during the evening hours.

Tomorrow: Isolated rain chances (30%) will be the main talk of the town today, with the potential for some of those storms to become severe. Afternoon high’s in the low triple digits, with winds arriving from the south at 5 mph as a weak cold front moves through. Expect overnight lows in the upper 70’s.

Future Discussion: As the weak front pushes through, we can expect for a few rain chances to linger due to a low pressure vortex. Expect mostly 90 degree weather to prevail following the front. Overnight lows will stay in the lower 70’s and dew points will lower meaning days will feel a bit more comfortable than they have been the past couple of days.