Saturday, April 30th, 2022

Tonight: Mostly clear skies with temperatures overnight dropping into the upper 50’s with winds switching from the east-northeast towards the southeast between 5-10 mph bringing in more moisture.

Tomorrow: Cloudy skies with scattered to spotty skies then during the evening ramping up severe weather with the possibility of seeing large hail, heavy rain, strong winds and a spin up tornado not out of the question. This all depending on the cap! Afternoon high will fall into the mid 80’s with overnight lows into the mid 60’s.

Future Discussion: Isolated rain chances as cloud cover continues but is expected to retreat by the evening with a second round of severe weather expected on Monday here in the big country. Main concerns will be heavy rain, large hail and strong winds.