Saturday May 28th, 2022

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies expected tonight with overnight lows dropping into the mid 70’s with winds from the south around 20 mph gusting to 30 mph at times.

Tomorrow: Sunny and HOT! Red flag warning continuing out west as temperatures continue into the triple digits with breezy winds. Make sure you are staying hydrated and adhere to burn bans across the region.

Future Discussion: Up ahead expected afternoon highs to be into the triple digits and upper 90’s before a cold front comes along Thursday dropping temperatures into the upper 80’s with a few rain chances in the forecast, not enough to bust some drought but at this point anything is better than nothing.