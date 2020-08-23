Saturday Evening Forecast: Shift in Tropical Track Dries Up Our Forecast.

Saturday August 22nd, 2020

Tonight: A few isolated rain chances are moving into the forecast heading into the evening into overnight hours. Brief in duration but some areas could be seeing a bit of heavy rain. Overnight temperatures will be in the lower 70’s

Tomorrow: Clear and sunny day for the big country, enjoy the day as these temperatures are somewhat seasonal. We coming up to the back half of the summer and can expect the temperatures to start cooling by next month. Mostly clear skies with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 90’s and overnight lows in the lower 70’s. Winds will be out of the southeast around 5-10 mph.

Future Discussion: We’ll be keeping an eye on those rain chances seeing as there is tropical activity in the gulf of mexico and if it keeps its trajectory we could be looking at a few more rain chances by Wednesday and Thursday into the next work week. I’ll have plenty more details during the Facebook live this evening at 6PM.