Saturday evening forecast: soak up the sunshine before rain chances move in

Saturday, March 20th, 2021

Tonight: As we come to a close on the first day of Spring, temperatures will descend into the mid 40’s with clear conditions and near normal temperatures. Winds will be from the south ranging 10-15 mph.

Tomorrow: Another beautiful and warm day will be expected for the big country with an added touch of stronger winds and a tad bit more cloud cover across the region. Afternoon high’s will reach the mid 70’s. Overnight these temperatures will drop into the mid 50’s with mostly cloudy conditions and winds from the south ranging 10-20mph.

Future Discussion: As for the week ahead, you’ll want to keep your windbreaker and umbrella handy as a pair of cold fronts are expected across the area Monday afternoon and a surface trough by Wednesday which will allow for cooler temperatures in the big country. Winds will increase, low dewpoints and drought could lead to an elevated or near critical fire danger along with a possible wind advisory in the region. Temperatures rebound starting Thursday with temperatures approaching summer-like lower 80’s into early next week.