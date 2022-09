Saturday, September 3rd, 2022

Tonight: mostly clear as showers and clouds dissipate with overnight lows into the lower 70’s. with east-southeasterly winds between 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny as you continue your labor day weekend, with afternoon highs into the mid 90’s with overnight lows into the lower 70’s with winds from the north 5-10 mph.

Future Discussion: Into the week ahead with afternoon highs into the mid 90’s feeling seasonal.