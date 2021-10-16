Saturday evening forecast: spring-like weather before warming back up to seasonal

Saturday, October 16th, 2021

Tonight: Mostly clear skies will give way to a cold night thanks to radiative cooling overnight. Low winds and low dewpoints will lead you to opt-in to sweater weather. Temperatures will fall into the low 40’s with winds from the northeast around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny skies Sunday, perfect for the speedway southern challenge, north Texas airstrip attack or Addams family musical here in the key city. Winds ill shift to the south at 5 mph, brining back a bit of the humidity. Afternoon high’s will be in the low 70’s, overnight lows expected to drop to the upper 40’s.

Future Discussion: Temperatures are warming up heading into the 3rd week of October, into the low 80’s. Breezy winds due to an incoming cold front by Wednesday for central west Texas. This will keep temperatures into the seasonal range in the low 80’s with overnight lows in the upper 50’s. Rain chances are slim but seem best Friday (10%). Full moon (Hunter’s) arriving Wednesday for a seasonal night outdoors, so grab the blanket and enjoy the view!