Saturday Evening Forecast: Strong Cold Front to Blow Through the Big Country Sunday Morning.

Saturday, December 12th, 2020

Tonight: Seasonal day for a Saturday. Temperatures maxed out in the mid 50’s thanks to that cold front that moved through the region Friday. Overnight tonight expect temperatures to be in the lower 40’s. With possible dense fog for our counties out towards the east (Eastland, Comanche and Mills). Winds will be primarily out of the southeast with winds ranging between 5-10 mph adding moisture to the very dry air.

Tomorrow: Plenty of changes are in the forecast, let’s have a look at what we can expect. A strong cold front will move through the region into Sunday morning with gusty north-northwesterly winds ranging 10-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Holding on to a 40% rain chance before noon with possible winter precipitation for our northern counties. As for the overnight hours, expect a hard freeze with temperatures in the mid 20’s. Don’t forget to protect the 3 p’s; Plants, Pets and Pipes.

Future Discussion: We have more cold fronts moving into areas of the big country this week as we kickstart the third week into December. Two more cold fronts will move in on Tuesday and Friday. Not expecting to see much with those front expect holding on to sweater weather. Afternoon highs will be in the lower 50’s with overnight lows in the 20’s and 30’s.