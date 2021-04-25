KTAB Your Weather Authority
KRBC Storm Track Weather

Saturday evening forecast: summer-like and windy for the rest of the week

KRBC Weather

Meteorologist Susana Harbert

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Saturday, April 24th, 2021

Tonight: Expect temperatures to drop into the low 50’s with winds coming from the southeast between 5-10 mph. With clear conditions we can expect a seasonal night in store for the big country.

Tomorrow: Sunday-fun day, a very nice and seasonal start to the morning with afternoon high’s reaching the upper 80’s some even getting to the 90’s. Winds will continue from the south between 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 60’s.

Future Discussion: Warmer weather is up ahead that is right before a dry line and accompanying cold front arrive. Bring rain chances and even a slight severe storm potential to our area. Winds will continue to be breezy so have the windbreaker and hair tie on hand.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending stories