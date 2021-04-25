Saturday evening forecast: summer-like and windy for the rest of the week

Saturday, April 24th, 2021

Tonight: Expect temperatures to drop into the low 50’s with winds coming from the southeast between 5-10 mph. With clear conditions we can expect a seasonal night in store for the big country.

Tomorrow: Sunday-fun day, a very nice and seasonal start to the morning with afternoon high’s reaching the upper 80’s some even getting to the 90’s. Winds will continue from the south between 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 60’s.

Future Discussion: Warmer weather is up ahead that is right before a dry line and accompanying cold front arrive. Bring rain chances and even a slight severe storm potential to our area. Winds will continue to be breezy so have the windbreaker and hair tie on hand.